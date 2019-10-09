Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Is the Bruins’ top line finding their groove?

It certainly seemed that way Tuesday night during Boston’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The B’s found themselves down 2-0 after Vegas potted two goals in five minutes. But the trio of David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron knew they had to respond after being on the ice for one of the Golden Knights’ goals.

And they did just that.

First, Pastrnak found twine to make it 2-1, and the game was tied seven minutes later thanks to a power-play goal. Boston found itself on the man-advantage after Vegas was whistled for slashing. Marchand took advantage with just 1:02 left in the first on a slap shot from the face-off circle to beat Marc-Andre Fleury to tie things up at two.

Take a look:

The tally marked the second of the season for Marchand.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images