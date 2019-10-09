The Bruins were not about to begin the second period the way they began the first against the Golden Knights.
Vegas jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in Tuesday’s game against Boston. But two goals from David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand tied it up before the first came to a close.
The B’s came out hot to start the second, with Marchand needing just 33 seconds to put his team up 3-2 with a nice snipe goal off the left-wing rush.
Check it out:
But Boston wasn’t done yet.
Just two minutes later, Torey Krug blasted the puck from the point to give the B’s a two-goal lead.
Check it out:
That was Krug’s first goal of the season, while Marchand now has three.
Thumbnail photo via James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports Images