The Bruins were not about to begin the second period the way they began the first against the Golden Knights.

Vegas jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in Tuesday’s game against Boston. But two goals from David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand tied it up before the first came to a close.

The B’s came out hot to start the second, with Marchand needing just 33 seconds to put his team up 3-2 with a nice snipe goal off the left-wing rush.

Check it out:

But Boston wasn’t done yet.

Just two minutes later, Torey Krug blasted the puck from the point to give the B’s a two-goal lead.

Check it out:

That was Krug’s first goal of the season, while Marchand now has three.

Thumbnail photo via James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports Images