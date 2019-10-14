Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — When the Boston Bruins powerplay is firing on all cylinders, few things in hockey are as fun to watch.

Monday’s game between the Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks offered the latest evidence of that undeniable truth.

Boston winger David Pastrnak buried his third goal of the season early in the first period against the Anaheim Ducks. at TD Garden The tally came just eight seconds into the Bruins powerplay.

The Ducks won the initial faceoff, but Torey Krug corralled an errant pass before sliding it to Patrice Bergeron, who sent a backhand pass across the slot to Pastrnak.

Take a look:

Yet another tic-tac-toe goal from one of the best powerplay units in the NHL.

