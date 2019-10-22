Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Stop us if you’ve heard this before: David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins.

The Boston winger had a goal disallowed earlier in the first period after the play was ruled offsides against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, but managed to still find his way onto the scoresheet.

Pastrnak made it count on the power play with an absolutely absurd goal, potting his 10th (!) of the season when he shot the puck through his legs to get it through Michael Hutchinson’s legs to make it 1-0.

Take a look:

He can’t stop.

The goal also marked the 300th point for Pastrnak. Brad Marchand was credited with the assist.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images