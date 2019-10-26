Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are hoping John Beecher improves his scoring touch during his time in college.

It appears he’s off to a good start.

Friday, in his fifth collegiate game for Michigan, Beecher fired off a wrister in the high slot that beat the goalie and was good for his first college goal.

🎥CLIP: @JohnWbeecher puts Michigan on the board with his first collegiate career goal!!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NhLdCTdWha — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 25, 2019

The Wolverines eventually beat 18th-ranked Western Michigan 4-0.

Beecher was selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old center has a big frame which he uses effectively to play in front of the net and win pucks. If he can round out his game and improve his shot, in due course he could prove to be a real asset for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images