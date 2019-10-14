Well, folks. We have ourselves a series.
The New York Yankees looked like a runaway train in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, handily taking down the top-seeded Astros 7-0 at Minute Maid Park. But with one swing of the bat Sunday night, Houston swung the momentum back in its favor.
Extra innings were needed to decide a Game 2 winner, and it was Carlos Correa who eventually sent the Astros and their fans home happy. The star shortstop jumped all over the first pitch in the 11th frame, taking a J.A. Happ fastball the opposite way for a walk-off shot.
Correa’s clutch home run might have only been outdone by his celebrations. Check it out:
The best-of-seven set now shifts to Yankee Stadium, where the sides will collide Tuesday afternoon for Game 3. It will be a battle of star right-handers on the mound, as Gerrit Cole is set to toe the rubber for the Astros opposite Luis Severino.
First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images