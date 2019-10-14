Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, folks. We have ourselves a series.

The New York Yankees looked like a runaway train in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, handily taking down the top-seeded Astros 7-0 at Minute Maid Park. But with one swing of the bat Sunday night, Houston swung the momentum back in its favor.

Extra innings were needed to decide a Game 2 winner, and it was Carlos Correa who eventually sent the Astros and their fans home happy. The star shortstop jumped all over the first pitch in the 11th frame, taking a J.A. Happ fastball the opposite way for a walk-off shot.

Correa’s clutch home run might have only been outdone by his celebrations. Check it out:

The best-of-seven set now shifts to Yankee Stadium, where the sides will collide Tuesday afternoon for Game 3. It will be a battle of star right-handers on the mound, as Gerrit Cole is set to toe the rubber for the Astros opposite Luis Severino.

First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images