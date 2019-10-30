Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — What a night it’s been for the hometown boys.

The Bruins were on fire Tuesday night against the Sharks and had TD Garden roaring with some early success. Charlie Coyle, a Weymouth, Mass. native, and Chris Wagner, a Walpole, Mass. native, helped contribute to Boston’s cause, netting goals No. 3 and 4 of the game in the second period.

Coyle netted his second goal of the season shortly after the B’s fourth power play of the night, ripping one past Martin Jones thanks to a beautiful pass from David Krejci, who had a goal of his own in the first period in his first game back from an upper-body injury.

Check out Coyle’s goal:

Wagner, who rejoined the Bruins on Tuesday after sitting out Sunday’s contest, potted one just three minutes later, making it 4-1 Boston midway through the second. It was his first goal of the season.

TD Garden was rocking, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images