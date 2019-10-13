Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brett Maher missed two crucial kicks in the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but he wasn’t going to let history repeat itself in Week 6.

The Cowboys kicker accounted for his team’s six first-half points against the winless New York Jets on Sunday. The second field goal, which came as time expired in the second quarter, tied a personal record for the second-year player.

The kick came from 62 yards out and just made it over the goal post with barely any room to spare. Check it out:

Maher seemed pretty fired up after that, and with good reason. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Maher became just the third kicker in NFL history with at least two field goals of 60-plus yards. The others? Los Angeles’ Greg Zuerlein and former NFLer Sebastian Janikowski.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images