Brett Maher missed two crucial kicks in the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but he wasn’t going to let history repeat itself in Week 6.
The Cowboys kicker accounted for his team’s six first-half points against the winless New York Jets on Sunday. The second field goal, which came as time expired in the second quarter, tied a personal record for the second-year player.
The kick came from 62 yards out and just made it over the goal post with barely any room to spare. Check it out:
Maher seemed pretty fired up after that, and with good reason. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Maher became just the third kicker in NFL history with at least two field goals of 60-plus yards. The others? Los Angeles’ Greg Zuerlein and former NFLer Sebastian Janikowski.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images