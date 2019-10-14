Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Here’s further mathematical proof of Cristiano Ronaldo’s greatness on the soccer field.

The legendary forward scored the 700th goal of his professional career Monday in Portugal’s 2-1 loss to Ukraine in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying. Ronaldo slipped a penalty kick past the Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov in the 72nd minute to reach the milestone, and the plaudits immediately flowed his way.

“For some, impossible, For the best ever, not enough,” Portugal’s soccer federation wrote in a congratulatory tweet, as translated by Google. “#CR700 made history and just thinks about the next goal: because a true legend never rests. #TodosPortugal”

Para uns, impossível, Para o melhor de sempre, não é suficiente. #CR700 fez história e já só pensa no próximo golo: porque uma verdadeira lenda nunca descansa. #TodosPortugal pic.twitter.com/sfXrGFxRMn — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) October 14, 2019

Ronaldo joins soccer legends Gerd Muller, Ferenc Puskas, Pele, Romario and Josef Bican among players who have scored 700 goals for their respective clubs’ first teams and their senior national teams.

Here’s a breakdown of which teams Ronaldo has powered with his goals.

700 – Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 700th career goal for club and country: Sporting CP – 5

Manchester United – 118

Real Madrid – 450

Juventus – 32

Portugal – 95 Legendary. pic.twitter.com/kH6pHYR7qK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2019

Ronaldo’s rival, Lionel Messi, currently has 672 goals in his career. There’s a good chance Messi will join Ronaldo in the 700-club this season or next.

Thumbnail photo via Leonel de Castro/Global Images/Sipa/USA TODAY Sports Images