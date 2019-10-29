Welcome back, David Krejci.
After missing the last five games with an upper-body injury, the veteran center was activated Tuesday ahead of the Bruins’ matchup against the Sharks at TD Garden. And he wasted no time contributing to the Bruins’ recent string of success (something he said he hoped to do prior to Tuesday’s contest against San Jose with his first goal of the season, which just happened to come on the power play.
Check it out:
Yeah, we’re happy to see him back on the ice.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images