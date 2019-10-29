Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome back, David Krejci.

After missing the last five games with an upper-body injury, the veteran center was activated Tuesday ahead of the Bruins’ matchup against the Sharks at TD Garden. And he wasted no time contributing to the Bruins’ recent string of success (something he said he hoped to do prior to Tuesday’s contest against San Jose with his first goal of the season, which just happened to come on the power play.

Check it out:

Pasta isn't the only one that can rip it from over there.#DK46 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/SgFawQUa0Z — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 29, 2019

Yeah, we’re happy to see him back on the ice.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images