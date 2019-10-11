Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz is back to lightening the mood among his buddies.

The Boston Red Sox legend and FOX Sports Major League Baseball analyst hilariously pranked his colleague, former Chicago White Sox slugger Frank Thomas, Thursday night by pouring Tito’s Vodka into the Big Hurt’s water bottle. FOX cameras were recording Thomas when he unknowingly sipped the alcohol, and his reaction gave everyone a hearty laugh.

“I knew something was wrong with that water,” Thomas said to Ortiz. “You’re always doing something.”

“Get the party started early” Ortiz responded.

"Get the party started early!" 😂@davidortiz with a prank to loosen up @TheBigHurt_35 for the show today! pic.twitter.com/zzm58kSJMQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 10, 2019

Ortiz returned to his broadcasting gig last week and didn’t take long to liven up FOX’s presentation of the playoffs.

His return and subsequent prank on Thomas come four-plus months after a gunman shot Ortiz in his native Dominican Republic. He underwent several surgeries, and his lengthy recuperation process still is ongoing, but it’s good to see him back to pulling some old hijinks.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images