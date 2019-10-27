Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There may not be a player who has kicked off the NHL season hotter than David Pastrnak.

In the Stanley Cup Final rematch against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, Pastrnak scored at 14:59 in the first period to kick off the scoring for the Boston Bruins. The Black and Gold got on the power play following David Perron’s hold on Charlie Coyle, allowing the Bruins’ “cup of tea” to go to work and notch the first goal of the game.

Pastrnak’s league-leading 11th goal is his sixth on the power play.

Take a look:

The LEAGUE LEADER in goals adds to his total! 11 for @pastrnak96. 🚨 📺: NBCSN

💻: https://t.co/ixotgQmU5u pic.twitter.com/JS90POXKgr — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) October 26, 2019

St. Louis and the league itself still is without answers when it comes to the Bruins’ power play and Pastrnak.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports