What a year it’s been for Howie Kendrick.

The veteran second baseman has been a rock for the Washington Nationals all season, so it was appropriate that they advance to the National League Championship Series because of him.

In the decisive Game 5 of the N.L. Division Series against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Los Angeles, most notably Clayton Kershaw, blew a 3-0 lead, resulting in extras. In the top of the 10th, Joe Kelly, who also pitched the ninth, allowed a walk and double to begin the inning. Inexplicably, manager Dave Roberts didn’t put Adam Kolarek in to face Juan Soto, instead intentionally walking Soto to load the bases while keeping Kelly in for Kendrick.

Kelly proceeded to leave an 0-1 fastball over the inside part of the plate, and Kendrick clubbed the go-ahead grand slam into straightaway center.

Take a look:

THIS IS HOWIE HIT A GRAND SLAM IN A TIE GAME OF THE 10TH INNING OF GAME 5 OF THE NLDS!!!#BEATLA // #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/3RMsby8CBl — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 10, 2019

What a moment.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images