October Joe Kelly has arrived.

The hard-throwing right-hander more or less earned himself a nice contract from the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason because of how he performed in the Boston Red Sox’s 2018 World Series run. And he looked pretty sharp in his first postseason outing with the Dodgers.

With the Dodgers up 6-0 against the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, L.A. manager Dave Roberts turned to Kelly for the ninth inning. The 31-year-old allowed a leadoff double to Trea Turner, who moved to third on a groundout. After striking out Anthony Rendon, Kelly then put the game away by punching out Juan Soto, using a nasty pitch to end things.

Check this out.

Straight FILTHY way to end it. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/hc4sL3R3TW — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2019

Kelly is the only player from the 2018 Red Sox currently playing this postseason. The only other to even reach the postseason was Drew Pomeranz, who was part of the Milwaukee Brewers’ wild-card loss to the Nats.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images