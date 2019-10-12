Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It wasn’t pretty, but the New England Patriots took care of business against the New York Giants on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

Julian Edelman, however, did have a few highlight reel plays of his own.

One of those took place on an impressive route that ended with diving grab, bringing the Patriots within five yards of the end zone. Before the catch, Edelman gave a nasty stutter step while in between Michael Thomas and Janoris Jenkins, causing both defensive backs to freeze, thinking the wide receiver was going to cut back.

Check it out:

Edelman fooled two guys at once 😱 @Edelman11 pic.twitter.com/W7SnqXRosE — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 11, 2019

What a move.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images