Things got heated between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns had been going at each other for most of the game, and the two finally came to blows in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. The two stars exchanged shoves before Towns tried putting Embiid in a headlock. They were separated after falling to the court.

Check it out:

THINGS ARE ESCALATING IN PHILLY WITH KAT AND EMBIID GOING AT IT. pic.twitter.com/7nNhWnCHFv — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 31, 2019

Yikes.

Embiid decided to fire up the Philly crowd shortly after he was ejected.

Joel Embiid had Philly in a frenzy moments after being ejected. pic.twitter.com/7UJKheYHMs — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2019

Towns also was tossed from the game.

Thumbnail photo via Oct 30, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives for position against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports