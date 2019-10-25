Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics opened their season at home Friday night against the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors, but not before one of their newest members fired up the home crowd.

Kemba Walker addressed TD Garden for the first time as a member of the Celtics on Friday night after team introductions. His message was brief, but it certainly got the crowd fired up.

“On behalf of my teammates, the coaching staff, the whole organization, I want to thank everyone for supporting us,” Walker said. “We promise you guys to work extremely hard all year, go hard all year, let’s get this thing going. Go Celtics. Let’s go.”

"Let's get this thing going" ☘️ pic.twitter.com/9bTgENKpQG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 25, 2019

Walker and the rest of the C’s hope to move to 1-1 after a tough loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images