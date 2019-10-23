Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving made his Brooklyn Nets regular-season debut Wednesday night, but before hitting the floor against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he addressed the Barclays Center crowd.

Irving got rather emotional while speaking to the fans, having to pause and collect himself at one point.

“I’m eternally grateful to be here. To be back home in front of you guys with my teammates,” Irving said. “On behalf of us… oh man it’s just hitting me right now.”

Watch the full clip:

Kyrie got emotional while addressing Nets fans for the first time 🙏 pic.twitter.com/R4cHAQU383 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 23, 2019

We’re sure Celtics fans will have something to say about this one.

Thumbnail photo via Nicole Sweet/USA TODAY Sports Images