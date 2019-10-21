Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can you imagine Bard Marchand wearing a Maple Leafs jersey? What about Auston Matthews wearing a Boston Bruins sweater?

No? Well, neither can the fans in Toronto.

Prior to Saturday’s game between the Bruins and the Leafs, we asked fans north of the border how they felt about Boston trading Marchand to Toronto in exchange for Matthews. Obviously, that trade never happened and probably never will happen. The reactions from fans were priceless, however.

Take a look:

Yeah, Marchand isn’t exactly the most popular player in Toronto.

The Leafs went on to earn a 4-3, overtime win over the Bruins. The two teams will meet again Tuesday night at TD Garden.

