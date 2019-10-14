Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics rolled to their third win of the preseason Sunday with a 118-72 drubbing of the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden.

There was a lot of action in the game, from Tacko Fall throwing down a dunk, Marcus Smart connecting with Robert Williams III on a slick no-look, one-handed alley-oop and an awesome celebration of Fall getting buckets.

But two members of the Celtics got a little something extra after the victory, as Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker met their new (and extremely adorable) puppies. Take a look:

Everyone seems pretty happy with their new furry friends.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images