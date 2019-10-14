The Boston Celtics rolled to their third win of the preseason Sunday with a 118-72 drubbing of the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden.
There was a lot of action in the game, from Tacko Fall throwing down a dunk, Marcus Smart connecting with Robert Williams III on a slick no-look, one-handed alley-oop and an awesome celebration of Fall getting buckets.
But two members of the Celtics got a little something extra after the victory, as Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker met their new (and extremely adorable) puppies. Take a look:
Everyone seems pretty happy with their new furry friends.
