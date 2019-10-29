Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are riding high off back-to-back wins over the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks, but rookie Romeo Langford still had himself a scare in a recent trip to Chipotle.

Marcus Smart and the American restaurant chain teamed up to prank Langford when he went into a Boston area Chipotle, and the results were pretty great.

Langford chatted with an employee before ordering a burrito bowl. When he gets to the register to pay for his order, another employee informs the rookie guard that Smart called in a $4,500 order for him to pick up, consisting of 320 burritos.

Check out the full video here:

Langford has yet to play this season for the Celtics as he continues to recover from a knee injury suffered in the team’s preseason finale. He’ll be available for the first time Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, however, as he was left off Boston’s latest injury report.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images