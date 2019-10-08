Matt Breida certainly turned on the jets Monday night.
The 49ers welcomed Baker Mayfield and rest of the Cleveland Browns to Levi Stadium for a “Monday Night Football” matchup, and San Francisco immediately stuck it to its opponent.
After Cleveland was forced to punt, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo handed the ball off to Breida, who ran it 83 yards to the house to put six on the board for the 49ers on their first play of their first drive. The running back went untouched and waved goodbye to cornerback Damarious Randall before finding the end zone.
Take a look:
But just how fast was he? Check this tweet out:
Insane.
Breida picked up his second TD of the game later in the first on a five-yard pass from Garoppolo.
Certainly not a bad way to start the game and defend your undefeated record.
