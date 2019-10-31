Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As of 11:50 p.m. ET on Oct. 30, 2019, Major League Baseball has a new champion.

The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park. Max Scherzer tossed five innings and gave up two earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts. Zack Greinke was dominant, going 6 1/3 innings of two-hit ball. He gave up two earned runs, but the bullpen couldn’t get it done.

Washington was down 2-0 heading into the seventh, but some late-inning magic helped it take the lead. First, Anthony Rendon blasted a solo home run off Greinke to left field to make cut Houston’s lead in half.

Anthony Rendon STAY HOT! It's a ONE RUN GAME in Game 7!! pic.twitter.com/FNqc3UBD7A — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 31, 2019

Then it was Howie Kendrick’s turn, who hit a two-run bomb off the right-field pole for the 3-2 edge off Astros reliever Will Harris.

CLUTCH!!! OFF THE POLE! Nats take the lead!!! pic.twitter.com/98tb8eKE6F — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2019

Juan Soto added an insurance run with an RBI double off Roberto Osuna in the eighth before Adam Eaton drove in two more in the ninth to essentially put the game away, 6-2.

Adam Eaton comes up clutch! The Nats make it 6-2 in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/e5B9PdTKIr — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2019

After the last out was made on a Michael Brantley strikeout, Washington went crazy on the field.

Check it out:

What a moment.

This marks the Nationals’ first World Series in franchise history, as well as the first time a home team has not won a game on its home turf throughout the series.

Congratulations to the Nationals.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images