We know Odell Beckham Jr. can make some pretty sweet one-handed grabs, but he also can make some highlight-reel throws.

The Cleveland Browns received the opening kickoff in their “Monday Night Football” matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium. And on the first play, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens decided to break out the trick play.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield handed the ball off to Brown who threw an absolute dart about 20 yards to Jarvis Landry who hauled in the pass near the 40-yard line on the game’s first drive.

Check it out:

The reception was a meaningful one for Landry as it marked the 500th of his career.

