To say the New Orleans Pelicans are going to be exciting this year would be an understatement.

Zion Williamson leads an impressive young core of players that are sure to be regulars across league-wide highlight reels all season long. But Williamson and his point guard, Lonzo Ball, already managed to make a splash before their first preseason game.

Ball tossed an inbounds pass toward the basket, where Williamson took off at the rim. Despite the pass being a bit too in front of the Duke product, he was able to jump up and grab it as it simultaneously hit the backboard and finish the slam.

Check it out:

Lonzo to Zion – off the backboard! 💪#WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/pheZfRJ1Vt — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 2, 2019

They’re going to be must-watch TV this season.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images