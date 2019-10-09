Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s nothing quite like postseason baseball.

We’ve already seen an epic bat flip (or toss, really) from St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina during the National League Division Series, and now we have an amazing play at home plate in the American League Division Series.

Tuesday’s Game 4 between the Rays and Astros began with Tampa Bay scoring three runs off Houston ace Justin Verlander at Tropicana Field. But then it was the defense’s turn to shine.

Jose Altuve was on first with two outs in the top of the fourth inning when Yordan Alvarez smoked the ball to center field for a double. Altuve tried to score from first, but a perfect relay throw from Kevin Kiemaier to Willy Adames led to Adames making another perfect throw to catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

The result: an inning-ending out to keep the 3-0 lead intact.

Take a look:

WHAT A THROW!@RaysBaseball with the perfect relay to get Jose Altuve at the plate!! pic.twitter.com/hhQ2k4lTx1 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 9, 2019

Sheesh.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images