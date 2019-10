Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots sure were busy in the first quarter of Monday night’s contest against the New York Jets.

First, Sony Michel ran one into the end zone for New England’s first points of the evening. Then, a 34-yard field goal gave the Pats a 10 point lead.

Phillip Dorsett joined in on the fun late in the first, hauling in a 26-yarder for the Pats’ second touchdown of the quarter.

Take a look:

What a start.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images