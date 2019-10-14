Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dale Earnhardt’s last victory perhaps was one of his most iconic.

The Intimidator stormed his way through the pack from 18th place with four laps to go to win the Winston 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in 2000 for his 76th win. It was the last time the black and red No. 3 Goodwrench Chevy would take the checkered flag before Earnhardt’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500.

And on Sunday, 19 years after Earnhardt’s iconic win, his legendary No. 3 hit the asphalt at ‘Dega one more time.

Richard Childress pulled Earnhardt’s car out of the Richard Childress Racing museum and took it for a spin around the 2.66-miler, serving as the pace car for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race with the same engine from the 2000 win under the hood.

Take a look:

What a sight. Dale Earnhardt's car hasn't been at @TalladegaSuperS since his last @NASCAR win came there in 2000. It's back on the track today. pic.twitter.com/Hwo1PFGiMV — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 13, 2019

You won't find a cooler photo than this today. Dale Earnhardt's car… back on the track at @TalladegaSuperS. pic.twitter.com/suIdEwXPDJ — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 13, 2019

Earnhardt won 10 races at Talladega, which went a long way in earning him the moniker “Mr. Restrictor Plate,” for his dominance at the Superspeedway.

Also, here are the final laps of Earnhardt’s final win … it’s a must-watch and an unbelievable trip down memory lane for nostalgic NASCAR fans.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images