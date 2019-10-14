Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASCAR fans, how are we feeling?

Rain on Sunday pushed back the conclusion of the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway back to Monday, but the boys certainly did not struggle to entertain on Columbus Day.

Things got awfully dicey in the closing stages of the race when Kyle Busch got sideways at the front of the pack going into Turn 3, triggering a massive pile up that took out nearly every front-runner and sent Brendan Gaughan flying through the air. The wreck brought out the red flag and saw the field completely shuffled.

That led to a shootout to the checkered flag, with Ryan Newman looking like he had the edge. But a massive run through the tri-oval and down the final stretch saw Ryan Blaney push below Newman get his No. 12 in front for the win.

THAT WAS WILD!!! Retweet to congratulate Ryan @Blaney on his Talladega WIN. pic.twitter.com/PBgxaxoiss — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 14, 2019

If you wanted to see what beating someone by 0.007 seconds looks like in slow motion, well, here you go:

Now, did Blaney illegally go below the yellow line to make the move? That’s certainly up for debate.

Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images