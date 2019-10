Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Have yourself a night, Sony Michel.

The 24-year-old running back had already nabbed two touchdowns for the Patriots in Monday night’s contest against the New York Jets. But he didn’t let up on the gas in the final quarter of the evening, darting into the end zone for his third touchdown of the night early in the fourth.

Check it out:

Impressive.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images