Tacko Fall recorded his first NBA points Saturday at Madison Square Garden, but now he’ll spend some time in Portland, Maine.

G League training camps opened Monday, meaning the 45-day NBA clock on two-way contracts now is ticking. Fall and Tremont Waters, the Boston Celtics’ two two-way players, both went north for Maine Red Claws training camp this week, and it looks like Fall was using his height to his advantage during Day 2.

Check out this clip courtesy of the Red Claws:

Fall scored four points on 2-of-4 shooting in his NBA debut Saturday against the New York Knicks.

The Celtics look to extend their winning streak to three games against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images