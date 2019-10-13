Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s Tacko time in Boston.

The Celtics officially converted the 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall’s Exhibit 10 contract to a two-way deal. He’ll spend most of the season with Boston’s G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.

The news broke ahead of the C’s preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon, and TD Garden (and Twitter) clearly was ecstatic about the news. More “We want Tacko!” chants rang through the Garden and absolutely erupted when Fall checked into the game with about halfway through the fourth quarter.

And it only got louder when he went up for a dunk. Check it out:

It’s also worth checking out the reaction of the Celtics’ bench:

Pretty awesome.

The C’s went on to dominate the Cavs 118-72.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images