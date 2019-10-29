Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins honored those who have fought and are currently fighting cancer Tuesday night, and invited a very special guest to join them.

Quinn Waters, nicknamed “The Mighty Quinn,” was diagnosed with brain cancer and had not been allowed to leave his house for several months. His “Quinndow” garnered numerous visitors, including a few prominent Boston sports figures.

The 3-year-old Weymouth, Mass. boy, who can now roam beyond the confines of his home, recently got to meet Bruins center Charlie Coyle, who’s also from Weymouth. And Quinn was in for an even bigger treat Tuesday evening at TD Garden.

First, Quinn led the Bruins out of the tunnel ahead of Boston’s matchup against the San Jose Sharks.

Then, Quinn had the chance to perform the ceremonial puck drop at center ice in front of an adoring crowd. And he didn’t leave without saying a quick “hello” to Coyle first.

Oh, and he got fist bumps from the rest of the team on his way off the ice.

The littlest and mightiest fist bumps. pic.twitter.com/Wje3jQl0JH — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) October 29, 2019

What an incredible moment.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images