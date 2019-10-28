Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady and his son, Jack, apparently have caught the “Boogeymen” bug.

And, honestly, who could blame them?

The Patriots defense once again dominated Sunday afternoon in New England’s 27-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns. And the win led to yet another day-after post from Brady, who recruited his son for a humorous, Halloween-themed tribute to the “Boogeymen.”

Take a look:

Have we already reached the point where this nickname has been beaten into the ground and no longer is cool (some believe it never was)? Probably.

Regardless, allow this song from KC and the Sunshine band to take you through a gloomy Monday:

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images