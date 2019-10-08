Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zion Williamson has arrived folks.

The No. 1 overall draft pick made his preseason debut for the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night and he wasted little time in putting someone on a poster.

Under two minutes into the Pelicans opener against the Atlanta Hawks, Williamson drove into the lane and threw down a thunderous one-handed slam on center Damian Jones.

Watch:

Let us just remind you this came in the first two minutes of his first preseason game. So, yeah, there’s more to come, and consider us ready for it.

