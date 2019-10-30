Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn practiced Wednesday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve with a toe injury Sept. 17.

Here’s a quick rundown of what that development means for Wynn and the Patriots:

— Wynn still is not eligible to play. Players placed on IR must sit out at least eight games, meaning the earliest Wynn can return to game action is in Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 24). The Patriots have two games before that, plus their bye week.

— The Patriots have 21 days to add Wynn to the 53-man roster. If he’s not activated by Nov. 20, he would revert to IR and be ineligible to return this season. Before activating Wynn, New England will need to remove one player from its roster to make room for the second-year pro.

— Every player left on the Patriots’ IR — a list that includes fullbacks James Develin and Jakob Johnson — officially is out for the rest of the season. Wynn’s return to practice burned the team’s second and final IR-return slot, the first of which was used on wide receiver N’Keal Harry. Harry, who began practicing two weeks ago, is eligible to make his regular-season NFL debut this Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wynn, a 2018 first-round draft pick who missed his entire rookie season with a torn Achilles, started New England’s first two games this season before suffering his injury. Veteran Marshall Newhouse has filled in at left tackle in his place, starting each of the last six games there.

Tight end Matt LaCosse also returned to practice Wednesday. He’d been sidelined since suffering a knee injury during the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the New York Giants.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images