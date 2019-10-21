Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Believe it or not, some outside of this region appreciate Bill Belichick’s no-nonsense style.

The NFL Network last week ranked the New England Patriots head coach 29th on its list of the “100 Greatest Characters” in NFL history. Despite being among the winningest coaches in NFL history and owning a record eight Super Bowl rings, the NFL-watching public hasn’t embraced Belichick’s personality wholeheartedly. Perhaps this video, in which NFL Media explains Belichick’s ranking, will help boost his popular appeal.

Perhaps future generations will recognize the genius in Belichick’s not caring about what happens outside of the game, as Ryan Serhant suggests he does, and bump the legendary coach to a better position on another “greatest characters” list. But for now, Belichick must settle for 29th … and the continued excellence of his dynastic team.

