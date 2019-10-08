Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

News flash: The New England Patriots almost certainly will pick late in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The ESPN Football Power Index on Tuesday projected the Patriots to pick last, or No. 32 overall, in the first round of next year’s draft. The Patriots are off to a 5-0 start, and the FPI model, which simulates the remaining games in the regular season 10,0000 times, predicts the New England to finish with the NFL’s best regular season record, earning the last pick in the first round.

ESPN also projects the Patriots have less than a one percent chance to earn a top-10 pick in next year’s draft (no surprise there, either).

ESPN’s early projection of the 2020 NFL Draft order also has the Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals picking first, second and third, respectively.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images