Discussion about Tom Brady’s future, yet again, has come to the forefront.

Due in part to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter saying it wouldn’t surprise him if the Patriots quarterback either retired or left New England after this season, Brady’s future with the Pats has been called into question lately.

Brady on Friday responded to all the talk of his future, though that likely will do little to quell the rumors over the coming months.

Naturally, the topic of Brady possibly leaving the Patriots dovetailed into a chat on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself” about if there’s animosity from Brady toward head coach Bill Belichick. Former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley proceeded to explain why it actually is a sign that Belichick has an issue with Brady, not the other way around.

“This is a sign that Belichick has an issue with Tom Brady, and it’s in production efficiency,” Wiley said. “Now understand this: There are times where you play the great game of football when you can win the crowd, but lose your coach. And people don’t know those moments until you get into film session with coach and it’s the all 22, and there’s no commentary and it’s just coach with a damn red laser, lighting you up, despite on Sunday everyone was loving you up. And coach Belichick is looking at Tom Brady — by the numbers this is supported, we saw this last year in Tom Brady — every single round of the playoffs he was worse in terms of his efficiency. There are plays being left on the football field, and this is partly why he was so eager to keep Jimmy Garoppolo, he wanted to move on in terms of really closing that gap of efficiency.

“Tom Brady by the numbers is in decline,” Wiley continued. “We know that, he’s 42. You expect it. But Belichick, who likes to get to the party early, wants to turn that page I think. But the problem is he’s protected, Tom Brady is, with those rings. And we always throw out the cliche ‘Super Bowl or bust.’ No one is living more of an existence of ‘Super Bowl or bust’ than Tom Brady, because trust me: those expectations are absurd and he continues to meet them. But the day, the moment, the second he doesn’t, Belichick’s ready to move on.”

You can listen to the full segment here.

Part of the speculation was caused by Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, purchasing a new home elsewhere in New England. Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, is moving as well, but he’ll be staying in Massachusetts.

