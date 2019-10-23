Don’t let his career billing as a No. 2/3 option fool you. Mohamed Sanu has a chance to make a serious impact in New England.

The Patriots reportedly acquired Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday in exchange for a second-round pick. The deal apparently was a long time coming for the franchise, which reportedly tried to make a move for Sanu during the 2019 NFL Draft.

Given Sanu’s versatility and intangibles, folks within the football world are projecting big things from the veteran wide receiver in Foxboro. Former NFL wideout Greg Jennings seems to think Sanu is seamlessly going to fit in with Tom Brady and Co.

“This is a huge pickup,” Jennings said Tuesday on FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First.” When you look at what Sanu has been his entire career, he’s been nothing but consistent. Model professional for a young guy. You got N’Keal Harry, first-round draft pick, coming in. You got a lot of young guys, Jakobi Meyers, Phillip Dorsett. Obviously you got Tom Brady in that locker room, you have Julian Edelman, but this is a guy who’s consistent. He’s been int he slot, he’s played outside. He catches the ball, catch radius is massive. On their team right now, roster-wise, their first leading receiver is Julian Edelman then it’s James White. If you throw in Mohamed Sanu, he would be their second leading receiver right now as he sits. It gives Tom Brady a sure-handed guy who is smart, who’s going to pick up the playbook. They’re going to have some small packages, 10-15 plays. Mohamed Sanu is the type of guy that can take on a lot at one time because he’s a very intellectual player. So I love the pickup for them.”

While that’s quite a bit of praise from Jennings, his remarks were mild compared to former quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who believes the addition of Sanu will make the Patriots offense “unstoppable.” Sanu certainly wasn’t the biggest name floating around as the NFL trade deadline approached, but the argument can be made that he was the best fit for New England among wideouts who reportedly were available.

We’ll likely see Sanu make his Patriots debut Sunday when the reigning Super Bowl champions welcome Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns to Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images