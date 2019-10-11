Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mo Bamba will some deserve credit, and blame, should Tacko Fall’s shot develop into a potent NBA weapon.

The Orlando Magic center told reporters on Friday he recommended Fall work with famed basketball-skills trainer Drew Hanlen in order to improve his game ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft. Fall heeded the advice of Bamba, one of his closest friends, and enlisted Hanlen’s help. Although every NBA team passed on Fall in the draft, he joined the Celtics in June on an Exhibit 10 contract and worked diligently to improve his shooting ahead of training camp, where he hopes to win the 15th and final spot on Boston’s roster.

Fall has caught some attention for his improved shooting range and accuracy, with fellow center Enes Kanter praising his skill recently. That’s why Bamba probably deserves a some thanks.

“I recommended him to see (skills trainer) Drew (Hanlen), like I did before pre-draft (workouts), and now to see the evolution of his game just take off, it’s good to see,” Bamba said, per Denton.

More @OrlandoMagic C Mo Bamba on Tacko Fall, who he could be matched up against tonight vs. the @celtics: "I recommended him to see (skills trainer) Drew (Hanlen), like I did before pre-draft (workouts), and now to see the evolution of his game just take off, it’s good to see." — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) October 11, 2019

Fall and Bamba might face off Friday at Amway Arena when the Celtics visit the Magic in their second preseason game.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images