When will Max Kellerman learn to stop doubting Tom Brady?

Opinions began to be shared about the Patriots and their identity after New England’s 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Of course, many of the questions raised Monday and Tuesday centered around whether the Patriots have shifted to being a defense-first team.

Kellerman, who long has been criticized for incorrectly predicting Brady’s decline, explained Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take” that New England’s quarterback has gone back to being a game-manager, much like he was earlier in his career before solidifying himself as arguably the greatest player in NFL history. And that has Kellerman a bit “concerned” about the 42-year-old as the Patriots vie for their seventh Super Bowl title in franchise history.

“I’m taking it, I am concerned about Tom Brady. The fact of the matter is he was not his usual self last season and he is 50-thousand years old,” Kellerman said. “Then he doesn’t practice during the week, he says, ‘Hey I’m not a spring chicken anymore,’ goes out, gets beaten up by the Bills defense. They were kind of lucky to win the game. And if you notice what’s happening to him now, he became in game-manager, great defense with (Bill) Belichick. Turns into Tom Brady can carry the offense, you don’t have to worry as much about the defense. We’re back to the defense has to carry Tom Brady, that’s where we’re at. And he’s a game-manager, it’s not the same guy.”

Listen to more from Kellerman in the video below.

As usual, it’s all smoke from Kellerman, who’s seemingly trying to get a rise out of Patriots fans, much like he’s done in the past.

New England will put its undefeated record on the line when it faces the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Week 5.

