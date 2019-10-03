Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We apparently underestimated the New England Patriots’ defense by assuming it would be good this season.

ESPN NFL expert Field Yates argued Tuesday the Patriots’ defense has been the best in the NFL through the first four weeks of the 2019 season. Yates backs up his Patriots defense pick with some eye-catching stats.

“… They rank first in the NFL in sacks (18), interceptions (10), three-and-outs forced (41), yards per play (4.09) and yards per drive (19.1) and have allowed a single touchdown,” Yates wrote. “They’ve scored more touchdowns on defense than they have yielded. They are absolutely incredible right now. Star linebacker Kyle Van Noy likes to use the term ‘elite football players’ when describing the group, and he’s absolutely right.”

The touchdown the Buffalo Bills scored against the Patriots’ defense last Sunday in Week 4 was the first the unit had allowed since January’s AFC Championship Game. Prior to that the Patriots had become the first team in the Super Bowl era not to allow a touchdown through the first three weeks of the season.

Although other ESPN writers picked the Chicago Bears as having the best defense, the Patriots numbers Yates cites, and Tom Brady’s excitement over New England’s defense’s performances, speak for themselves.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images