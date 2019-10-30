Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Trade deadline day is one of the more hectic days on the NFL calendar, with decision-makers from all 32 teams furiously working the phones for hours on end.

But for Bill Belichick, it was just another Tuesday, according to the New England Patriots coach.

Asked Wednesday morning whether deadline day was busy for him despite the Patriots’ lack of trade activity, Belichick replied: “It wasn’t for me, no.”

Why not?

“I spent the whole day on the Ravens,” he said.

Belichick has noted multiple times over the last few months that Nick Caserio, the Patriots’ director of player personnel, takes the lead on personnel-related matters during the season while he focuses on coaching.

“Probably. Yeah. I don’t know,” Belichick said when asked whether Tuesday was an eventful day for Caserio. “I didn’t spend the day with Nick, but Nick works hard every day. I’m sure if there was anything to do there, he was doing (it).”

The Ravens, who will host the Patriots on “Sunday Night Football” this week, certainly deserve Belichick’s full attention. Baltimore boasts a 5-2 record and the NFL’s top rushing offense, led by second-year dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson ranks 10th in the league in rushing yards this season (576) and leads all qualified rushers in yards per carry (6.9).

“He’s a major problem, and everybody’s had trouble with him,” Belichick said. “It’ll be a big challenge for us. Yeah, he can do it all. He can run, he can throw, can throw on the run, can extend plays. He’s tough.”

