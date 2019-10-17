The New England Patriots are good, but are they good enough?

It’s tough to gauge the Patriots at this point in the season, as New England really hasn’t been battle-tested through the first six weeks. But one thing we’ve come to realize is the team’s offense could use a boost.

It wasn’t terribly long ago the Patriots were shaping up to feature a historic offensive attack. But in wake of Antonio Brown’s release and injuries to Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and Rex Burkhead, the offense suddenly is looking pedestrian at best. In turn, NFL Network’s Petet Schrager is keeping his eye on the reigning Super Bowl champs to make some noise by the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

“I look at the Patriots,” Schrager said Wednesday on “Good Morning Football.” “They tried once with Antonio Brown. They swung that bat and it did not work, it backfired. You look at those skill-position players, I still don’t know if Tom Brady — if this is really gonna be our investment into a guy who takes less money than anyone at the quarterback position. Can you really go out there and trot out the players that they have right now? I know N’Keal Harry is coming back. N’Keal Harry is a first-year player, we have no idea what he’s gonna be. What is this team going to do over the next 13 days? Because come January, I want to see the Patriots and I want to see if Tom Brady has a different wide receiver or tight end. Right now, that group, it is not even in the top half of the league.”

Who could the Patriots target to alleviate their pass-catching needs? Stefon Diggs no longer seems like an option, and Bengals coach Zac Taylor couldn’t have been clearer last week when he stated the franchise will not be trading A.J. Green. Emmanuel Sanders has been identified as a possible target, but the Denver Broncos wideout, much like New England’s top three receivers, is dealing with a nagging injury.

So, while the Patriots very well could make a move by the deadline, it might not be of the magnitude people are expecting.

