Through the first few weeks of the 2019 NFL season, it would have been tough to make an argument for any team other than the Patriots as the league’s best.

New England still is without a blemish on its record entering Week 7, but the debate over the top spot in NFL’s power rankings somewhat has opened up.

The Patriots’ defense and special teams units have been nothing short of spectacular through six weeks, but Tom Brady and Co. largely have been mediocre at best. Furthermore, teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints have begun to establish themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Still, Colin Cowherd isn’t ready to remove New England from the top spot in his power rankings just yet.

“Yes, we know they’ve played the dregs of the NFL, but their special teams have been outstanding,” Cowherd said Tuesday on FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd.” “The special teams and defense have scored more touchdowns than they have allowed this season. So, their special teams are better than last year, their defense is better than last year. They’ve got a ton of secondary and running-back depth. N’Keal Harry comes off the IR soon, the rookie first-round wide receiver, which should help (Julian) Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and Josh Gordon. Six-and-0, usually in September, they’re at their weakest. They lead the league in takeaways, so it’s not just about one thing. The running game is back in the fold, best quarterback in crisis, best coach in the league, special teams. New England, No. 1.”

10. Minnesota

9. Kansas City

8. Buffalo

7. Carolina

6. Seattle

5. Green Bay

4. ??

3. ??

2. ??

1. ??@ColinCowherd unveils his Herd Hierarchy after Week 6 pic.twitter.com/ZYRE26Djns — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 15, 2019

As Cowherd notes, the Patriots have greatly benefitted from a light early-season schedule. It will be more of the same for New England on Monday night when it visits the 1-4 New York Jets, and a Week 8 matchup with the Cleveland Browns in Foxboro no longer looks very daunting. In fact, the reigning Super Bowl champs only have four games on their remaining schedule against teams currently with a record above .500.

In other words, you might want to get used to the Patriots being atop Cowherd’s and the majority of power rankings lists.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images