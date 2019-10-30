Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patriots fans likely won’t be surprised by Ray Lewis’ prediction for Week 9’s “Sunday Night Football” showdown.

Lewis has a propensity for picking against New England, and there was a near certainty this trend was going to continue this week when the reigning Super Bowl champions visit the Hall of Fame linebacker’s former team, the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens undoubtedly will be the Patriots’ toughest challenge yet this season, and Baltimore also will have the luxury of coming off a week of rest. Lewis also likes the Ravens’ chances of winning the battle in the trenches.

“If they (Cleveland Browns) don’t fumble the ball, Nick Chubb goes for almost 150-160 yards,” Lewis said in the latest episode of Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.” “The bottom line is, Bill Belichick probably is going to stack the box against Lamar Jackson and try to stop him from running the football. If Hollywood (Marquise Brown) plays, that’s a big problem because nobody can cover him on the back end. I believe they’re going to be able to run the ball on the Patriots. So, guess what? Ed Reed gets his ring that night — his Hall of Fame ring — I’m going to be in the building and the Ravens are going to be ready and the Ravens win. Let’s go, baby. Ravens nation.”

Lewis isn’t the only one who is high on the Ravens in this AFC heavyweight bout. Jason Whitlock sure sounds like he’s riding with Baltimore despite vowing never to bet against New England just a few weeks ago.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images