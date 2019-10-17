Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don’t get too attached to the idea of a Conor McGregor-Frankie Edgar fight, UFC fans.

In a Twitter exchange Wednesday night, McGregor and Edgar both agreed to a fight and asked Dana White to make the bout happen. McGregor even offered to donate his purse to charity. Edgar hasn’t fought since he lost to Max Holloway at UFC 240 in July, while McGregor, of course, last fought in Oct. 2018, when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Check out the tweets:

Happy birthday Frankie, see you in December. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 16, 2019

There you go White, make the bout. Give my purse to charity.

First responders.

One for All! @ProperWhiskey — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 16, 2019

But White isn’t interested in such a fight.

In fact, the UFC president couldn’t sound less interested in pitting McGregor, a lightweight against Edgar, a former lightweight champion who currently fights in the featherweight class.

“So, Frankie Edgar is two weight classes below Conor McGregor,” White told NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava on Thursday. “And we have other plans for Frankie right now. That’s not the fight to make.”

(You can watch White talk about Edgar and McGregor in the video at the top of this page.)

So, what plans does White have for Edgar?

“Urijah Faber just came out of retirement and looked phenomenal in his fight,” White said. “We have a bunch of guys in that division right now that we’re trying to sort out and make fights for. Frankie had a fight (rumored UFC 244 bout against Aljamain Sterling), and his fight fell out. … We gotta see what’s next for him. That guy’s in line for another title run.

“So, for him to jump out of his weight class and go up two weight classes to fight Conor makes absolutely no sense when he could possibly be in line for another title shot.”

As for McGregor, White didn’t offer any clear answer to the biggest question in MMA.

“And then for Conor, we got Cowboy (Donald Cerrone), we got (Justin) Gaethje. There are guys out there who Conor could fight right now. We’ll see what happens with Nate Diaz and (Jorge) Masvidal next month. And the list goes on and on.”

White is in town for UFC Boston, an event the Connecticut native understandably is fired up about. From Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Wideman to Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens (the sequel), UFC fans will have plenty to sink their teeth into Friday night at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images