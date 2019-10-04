Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time since 2010, a player other than Stephen Gostkowski will be kicking field goals for the New England Patriots.

The longtime Patriot was placed on the injured reserve this week due to a hip injury that most likely will sideline him for the remainder of the season, so after trying out multiple kickers, the Patriots have signed 37-year-old Mike Nugent to the squad.

After practice Thursday, NESN’s Doug Kyed and Matt Chatham discussed the move and talked about expectations moving forward at the kicking position. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.