The Patriots’ receiving corps has been under a microscope ever since New England released Antonio Brown last month after an 11-day stint with the organization.

On paper, the unit should be fine. But it’s not quite as explosive without Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, and minor injuries to Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon in Week 3 provided a glimpse of just how quickly New England’s depth could evaporate.

So, will the Patriots target a wide receiver before the Oct. 29 trade deadline? Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and A.J. Green represent a few of the names kicked around in social media speculation, but Edelman isn’t paying much attention, instead choosing to focus on what’s within his control.

“I am just worried about me and what I need to do to help this team,” Edelman said Friday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” per WEEI.com. “That is not part of my job to think those things or do those types of things. I can only worry about what I can control, and what I can control is how I prepare and how I go about my work. That is what I am focused on. We got the players in the room that I think, ‘Hey, we’ll be alright.’ That is not my call, or anything like that.”

The Patriots currently have Edelman, Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater on their wide receiver depth chart. They also have N’Keal Harry, their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, on injured reserve and eligible to return Week 9.

